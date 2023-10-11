Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) versus Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Head to Head Survey

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) and Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penumbra and Sharps Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $847.13 million 9.78 -$2.00 million $0.74 291.30 Sharps Technology N/A N/A -$4.64 million N/A N/A

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.2% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of Sharps Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Penumbra and Sharps Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 3.11% 3.16% 2.33% Sharps Technology N/A -81.67% -62.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Penumbra and Sharps Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 11 0 2.85 Sharps Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Penumbra presently has a consensus price target of $319.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.06%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Penumbra has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penumbra beats Sharps Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System, Lightning, and CAT RX brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

