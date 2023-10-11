Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.06

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.06 and traded as high as $22.17. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 71,210 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. StockNews.com cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.19 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

