Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the September 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shimano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 128,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,650. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.