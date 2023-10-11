Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the September 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shimano Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 128,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,650. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.60.
Shimano Company Profile
