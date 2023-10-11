Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS SSDOY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.11. 40,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.