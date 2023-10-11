Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $190.58 and last traded at $192.66. 366,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 551,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.47 and a 200-day moving average of $252.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $768,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,044,874. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

