Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Rises By 309.6%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 309.6% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

36Kr Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRKR remained flat at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. 36Kr has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.69.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 36Kr

36Kr Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of 36Kr as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

