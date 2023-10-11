Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Rises By 750.0%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

ELUXY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,594. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.80). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

