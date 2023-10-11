Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Drops By 77.8%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY remained flat at $17.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.5518 dividend. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.