Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Expands By 192.5%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the September 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACGBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 15,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.24. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.
About Agricultural Bank of China
