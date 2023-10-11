Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Expands By 192.5%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the September 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACGBY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 15,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.24. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

