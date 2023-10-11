Short Interest in Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Increases By 340.0%

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.
Amundi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $57.42 on Wednesday. Amundi has a 1-year low of $57.42 and a 1-year high of $60.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56.
About Amundi
