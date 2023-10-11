Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rises By 300.0%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
