Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Declines By 87.6%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the September 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Basanite Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BASA remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. 55,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About Basanite
