Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Declines By 87.6%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the September 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASA remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Wednesday. 55,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

