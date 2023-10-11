Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Decreases By 80.2%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the September 15th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLRDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Danske raised Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

About Billerud AB (publ)

Billerud AB (publ) stock remained flat at $8.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. Billerud AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

(Get Free Report)

Billerud AB (publ) provides paper and packaging materials worldwide. It operates through Board Product area, Paper Product area, and Solutions & Other segments. The Board Product area segment manufacture and sells liquid packaging board, carton board, and containerboard, which are primarily used to produce packaging for food and beverages as well as consumer and luxury goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.