Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Decreases By 95.1%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the September 15th total of 610,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Biocept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biocept
Biocept Trading Down 6.8 %
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biocept by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Further Reading
