Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Expands By 404.8%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 404.8% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BREZW remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,546. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.
