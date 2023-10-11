Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Declines By 88.9%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.93) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,290 ($28.03) to GBX 2,230 ($27.29) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.42) to GBX 2,200 ($26.93) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Burberry Group Trading Down 1.8 %

About Burberry Group

Shares of Burberry Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

