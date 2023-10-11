Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Increases By 800.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BZZUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Buzzi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Buzzi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Buzzi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Buzzi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
