Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 98.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the September 15th total of 575,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SXTC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 518,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

