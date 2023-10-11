Short Interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Declines By 69.0%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the September 15th total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Clearmind Medicine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 153,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Clearmind Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Clearmind Medicine Trading Up 48.4 %

CMND stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,484,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,205. Clearmind Medicine has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine ( NASDAQ:CMND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

