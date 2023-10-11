Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Rises By 400.0%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of CYGIY stock remained flat at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

