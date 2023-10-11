Short Interest in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Declines By 71.9%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFU. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. 41,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,358. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.2639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

