Short Interest in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Drops By 97.4%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 20,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EBET Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBET traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,823,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,117. EBET has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.24.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($15.30) earnings per share for the quarter. EBET had a negative net margin of 138.92% and a negative return on equity of 262.80%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About EBET

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBET. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EBET by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EBET in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EBET during the first quarter worth about $95,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in EBET by 1,987.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 255,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 243,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EBET by 22.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

