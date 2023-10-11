Short Interest in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Drops By 97.4%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the September 15th total of 20,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBET traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,823,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,117. EBET has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.24.
EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($15.30) earnings per share for the quarter. EBET had a negative net margin of 138.92% and a negative return on equity of 262.80%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.
EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.
