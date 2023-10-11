Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Drops By 68.3%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the September 15th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 51,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $24.23.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

