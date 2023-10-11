Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Expands By 322.2%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.55. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JRONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to €26.60 ($28.00) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.