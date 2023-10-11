Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Expands By 878.6%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 878.6% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Kutcho Copper Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KCCFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 35,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,995. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
About Kutcho Copper
