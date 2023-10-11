Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Expands By 878.6%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 878.6% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kutcho Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KCCFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 35,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,995. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Get Kutcho Copper alerts:

About Kutcho Copper

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project that consists of one mining lease and 72 mineral exploration claims covering an area of approximately 30,124 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.