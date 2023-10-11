Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR) Rises By 420.0%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of MCAFR stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:MCAFR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396,620 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

