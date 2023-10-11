Short Interest in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Increases By 598.6%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 598.6% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 6,868,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,989.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,549.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFW. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSP Recovery Trading Down 15.8 %

NASDAQ LIFW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 12,569,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,683,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. MSP Recovery has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

MSP Recovery’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 13th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 13th.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Further Reading

