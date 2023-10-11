Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Expands By 325.0%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of Organization of Football Prognostics stock traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.00. 26,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,723. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 12-month low of C$5.57 and a 12-month high of C$9.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.48.

Organization of Football Prognostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4597 per share. This is a boost from Organization of Football Prognostics’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Organization of Football Prognostics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

