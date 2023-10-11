Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Expands By 250.0%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.1 %

OXLCZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

