Short Interest in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Declines By 84.6%

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 6.54% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COWG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,382. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

