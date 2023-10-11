Short Interest in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Declines By 63.3%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Paramount Global Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of PARAP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,130. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $35.81.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.17%.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
