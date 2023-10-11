Short Interest in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Declines By 63.3%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PARAP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,130. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $35.81.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.17%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 149.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.