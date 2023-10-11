Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Declines By 58.1%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the September 15th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 40.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 69,514 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 43,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,365. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Further Reading

