Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rises By 258.2%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a growth of 258.2% from the September 15th total of 55,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Power Solutions

In related news, CEO Nathan Mazurek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,131.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 4.4 %

PPSI traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.86. 55,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. Analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.