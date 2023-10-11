Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Decreases By 88.2%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Ryohin Keikaku has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryohin Keikaku in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

