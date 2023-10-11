Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Decreases By 89.8%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGLDF remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,081. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Sabre Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

