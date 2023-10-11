Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Decreases By 89.8%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SGLDF remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,081. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. Sabre Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.26.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Gold Mines
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.