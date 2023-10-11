Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Drops By 71.3%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

