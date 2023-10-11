Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Drops By 62.5%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Senstar Technologies Stock Down 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 156,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Senstar Technologies by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Senstar Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Senstar Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,058,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.

