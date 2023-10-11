Short Interest in Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Drops By 62.5%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Senstar Technologies Stock Down 16.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 156,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Senstar Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.80.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 7.27%.
Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.
