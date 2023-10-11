Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Drops By 66.7%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SPXCY traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.