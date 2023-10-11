Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Grows By 322.2%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 322.2% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

Shares of SING stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88. SinglePoint has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $45.80.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

