Short Interest in SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Drops By 66.7%

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SMG Industries Price Performance
SMGI stock remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Wednesday. 23,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,691. SMG Industries has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.
SMG Industries Company Profile
