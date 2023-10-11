Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Increases By 361.5%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 361.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $11.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company operates through Retail customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, insurance, and pensions.

