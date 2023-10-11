Short Interest in Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Declines By 83.0%

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of NYSE SPRU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $85.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.29. Spruce Power has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $12.40.
Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 120.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%.
Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers.
