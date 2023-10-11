Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Decreases By 57.1%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumco Stock Performance

SUOPY traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. Sumco has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $806.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumco will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

