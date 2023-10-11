Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Grows By 488.1%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 488.1% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Up 0.8 %

SOMMY stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 37,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,582. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

