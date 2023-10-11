Short Interest in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rises By 319.4%

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 319.4% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 165,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,114. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 19.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

