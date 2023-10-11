Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Grows By 263.3%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 263.3% from the September 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TENX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. 130,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,190. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

