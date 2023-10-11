Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Increases By 461.1%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 461.1% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.
