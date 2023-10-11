Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Decreases By 73.0%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.98 per share, for a total transaction of $123,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBIO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. 15,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

