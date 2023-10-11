Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Declines By 57.7%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

TOSBF stock remained flat at $29.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $38.66.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Toshiba Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.