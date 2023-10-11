Short Interest in Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Declines By 71.8%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the September 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
Shares of PBEGF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,663. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
About Touchstone Exploration
