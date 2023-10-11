Short Interest in Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Declines By 71.8%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the September 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Shares of PBEGF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,663. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

